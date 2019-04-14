Jackie Ray Johnson
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born to the late Thomas Calvin Johnson and Mary Lou Haile. He is survived by his son, Jackie Ray Johnson, Jr. (LaQuenceyer), grandsons, Jalund and Quinton Johnson, brother, Sterling Johnson (Valissa), nephews, Sterling Johnson, Jr. (Angel) and Anthony Johnson; and a host of cousins and friends. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at New Samaritan Baptist Church 1100 Florida Ave N.E. Washington D.C. 20002,