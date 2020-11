Or Copy this URL to Share



Jackqueline Lee Hughes "Jackie"

Died on October 19, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at age 59. She died after a short battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her son, Miles Jenson, of Atlanta, and three sisters: Sarah, Andrea, and Beth. Jackie grew up in Kensington, MD and graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda.A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store