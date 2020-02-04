Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACKSON "Jack" HORTON Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HORTON Jackson Roger Horton, Sr. "Jack" Born June 19, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frederick and Gunhild Horton. He passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on January 27, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 52 years Nancy Belle Kaiser; two brothers John "Fritz" Horton and David Horton; his sister-in-law Marilyn Horton Moffett; and his brothers-in-law William Day and Paul Kaiser Jr. Jack grew up in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, the eldest of four, and graduated from Wauwatosa High School. In October of 1944 he entered the wartime Army, serving two years in the Philippines. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant and was awarded the Victory Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal (the latter being true to form). After the end of World War II , Jack was honorably discharged from the Army and went on to attend his beloved University of Wisconsin, where he earned his Bachelor's in International Relations, a Master of Arts in American History, and formed many life-long friendships. He was a member of the Sigma Phi fraternity and entered into "Iron Cross," the Senior Men's Honorary Society. Jack joined the Central Intelligence Agency in 1952, serving assignments in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Washington D.C. before being promoted to Chief of the New York office, and then to the Director of Domestic Collection Division (DCD), which he held for his last eight years. During his 30-year career with the agency, Jack was deeply involved with many national and international crises including: the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Bay of Pigs Invasion, the assassinations of President Kennedy and Rev. Martin Luther King, the impeachment of President Nixon, and the Iranian Hostage Crisis, to name a notable few. Upon retirement in 1981, he received the agency's Honorable Service Award and the Distinguished Intelligence Medal. In 1982 Jack and Nancy moved to Westford, Massachusetts, where Jack joined Itek Optical Systems in Lexington. Following Nancy's passing in 2002, Jack relocated to Bethesda, Maryland, residing at Maplewood Park Place until his death. During his years at Maplewood, he headed the homeowner's association and developed some great friendships with his fellow residents. One of his greatest joys was the lively discussions and stories told at his daily lunch with his friends. Jack was a deeply dedicated public servant who loved his family, his country, Wisconsin, and his alma mater. He was a storyteller by nature, with an extensive knowledge of history and politics that combined with his own experiences from his exceptional career made him a great conversationalist. His love of history extended into his own genealogy which he curated and published for future generations to read. For a man with so many personal accomplishments, nothing made him prouder than his children and grandchildren. Jack and his wife Nancy, along with his siblings and their families, created a close-knit group through yearly family reunions and vacations. Jack loved watching a Badger football, especially at the Rose Bowl, or basketball game. "On Wisconsin!" Survivors include his three children, Jackson (Jack) R. Horton, Jr. and his wife Karen, of Reston, Virginia; Connie (David) Moynihan, of Charleston, South Carolina; Melissa (Chuck) Cory, of Irvine, California. He also leaves behind his sister, Nancy Horton Day, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Lesley (Adam) Bottiglier, Scott Horton, Andrew Moynihan, Kyle Moynihan, Caitlyn (Paul) Gehrke (children Cole and Blake), Samantha Cory, Lexie Cory and Turner Schoer (children James and Liam), and Taylor Cory, and 19 nieces and nephews. He will be interred at Arlington Cemetery with his wife, Nancy, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in Jack's name, to Spirit League ( www.spiritleague.org ) This organization supports team sports for children and young adults with Autism and Developmental Disabilities. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in Jack's name, to Spirit League ( www.spiritleague.org ) This organization supports team sports for children and young adults with Autism and Developmental Disabilities. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

