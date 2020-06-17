JACKSON Luevella Jackson October 2, 1932 - May 30, 2020 Luevella Jackson, our adored Mother, was born on October 2, 1932, in Newton, North Carolina, the second child of Alphaus and Charlotte (Willis) Reddick. She left this life to "join her Lord" on May 30, 2020. Growing up in Bishopville, South Carolina, Luevella developed a life-long love of seeing things grow and of the outdoors and an appreciation for the probity of hard work. In 1948, with her husband and infant daughter Georgia, she moved to Washington, DC, as part of the "Great Migration" of African Americans from the South. The move was motivated by a desire for a better life for her family and prompted by the farmer for whom they sharecropped demanding that she go back to work (that is, back to the fields) within a couple of days of giving birth; his wife had given birth on the same day as Luevella and was still confined to her bed, bonding with her new baby. We will remember you as a forward thinker and a trailblazer, never allowing others to define your path. Luevella had four other daughters-Mary, Theresa, Darlene, and Shelia-and spent the rest of her life in DC. She filled their lives with a forever sense of family, with laughter, and with an understanding of the importance of education and fulfilling commitments. She also instilled in them a love of music and dancing, which always filled their home. In fact, a dance might spontaneously break out whenever they were together. At her family's last Christmas get-together, Luevella danced and "hung" with the younger folks until 5:00 am. We will remember you warning us to be still after all climbing into your bed, just to be near you, when we were young. (You never kicked us out, no matter how fidgety or giggly we were.) And we will remember you throwing your head back and laughing until you were hoarse, dancing, snapping your fingers, and swaying to the beat with your eyes closed-throughout our lives. Another thing that always filled her home was good food, most of which she cooked. Family disputes have been known to break out over her legendary banana pudding and chocolate cakes. And some of the delicious food she cooked came from her own garden, cultivated in her backyard in the middle of the city from her arrival in DC until her final harvest in 2019. We will remember you tending your garden with nearly the same care that you always tended us (consistently, continuously, with great love and joy), cooking from scratch with a pinch of this and a dash of that, and laughing at the idea of a written recipe. All major family gatherings-always punctuated with laughter, seasoned with good food, and laced with music and dance-took place at her home. And any gathering could turn into a party. As a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was the loving center of her family and all its activities, she taught her daughters/her family important life lessons, mostly through the example of her life-how she lived-and showed them what survival looks like in the face of obstacles. Although family was always at center, Luevella was also active outside the home, foremost in devotion to her church-Antioch Baptist-which she joined on arrival in DC and remained a faithful member of throughout her life, having served as Treasurer and been a Deaconess and a member of the Senior and Combined Choirs. Additionally, she was active in the Bethel No. 6 Chapter (formerly Naomi Chapter) of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she was a Grand Matron. We will remember you donning your Sunday/Church attire-everything matching and perfectly accessorized-and marching, with hat slightly cocked to the side, in formation in Eastern Star processions. Born in the Jim Crow South, at 76, she was a Poll Worker in Washington, DC, on election day, November 4, 2008. She wanted to be a part of the historic moment of electing the first African-American president, an event she had not expected to take place in her lifetime. (Barack Obama remained her president until the very end.) And, as a 52-year resident on 36th Street, NE, and a neighborhood senior, Luevella was active in the ANC and other community activities, including through her one-woman porch patrol, watching and being witness to everything within eyeshot. We will remember you outspoken on all issues you felt important, never suffering fools lightly, and sitting on a floral-cushioned chair on your porch-with plants and flowers in abundance in every direction-keeping an eye on the community. In a remarkable understated life, Luevella raised her daughters to be strong, proud, and always loyal to family; personified dignity in all circumstances; treasured her roots in rural South Carolina; purchased two homes (one in her hometown on a street named after her family-Reddick Road); traveled widely; and fortified her family for survival and lives well lived. We will always remember and reflect you in the conduct of our lives. You gave us all that you had to give every day, Every Single Day. And even at 87, she continued to drive (which was a little scary to her daughters), garden, dance, be an avid watcher of news and Westerns, enjoy family time, dress meticulously, rock stylish hairdos, and sit on her porch every day that weather would allow-all central to her life. She remained active, full of life, and open to change and new things throughout her long, family-rich life. Whether one called her Miss Jackson, Miss J, Luevella, Dua, or Lue, all knew her to be a loving, fiercely independent woman who made her way and a way for her daughters on her own terms, in her own way. We called you Momma, and we will remember you being your own person and showing us how to do the same. We love you for everything, always. Luevella is survived by heartbroken family and friends, including five daughters, Georgia Mae Jackson, Mary Alice Scroggins (Edward), Theresa Jackson (Terry Sr.), Darlene Maria Jackson, and Shelia Jackson; seven grandchildren, Zhoowan Jackson, Nneka Scroggins, Akiba Perry (Thomas), Amaal Scroggins, Terry Jackson Jr., Brian Jackson (Shikeata), and Erika Jackson; and six great grandchildren, Terel, Talia, Anwar, Sanaa, Khalil, and Asha; one sister, Sallie Ann Chavis; and, two brothers, Alphaus Reddick and James Marvin Reddick. She adored them all, and her relationship with her sons-in-law defied stereotypes; she considered them her sons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Sammy Jones; four sisters, Jenester Bolden, Ellen Reddick, Essie Mae Lewis, and Mildred Muldrow; and four brothers, KT Reddick, Curtis Reddick, Albertus Reddick, and Lawton Reddick. Luevella also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We will all remember You... Luevella will be laid to rest in a small private service at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. Her family will host a Memorial Service to celebrate her life when current restrictions are lifted and it is safe for all who love her to come together.Luevella will be laid to rest in a small private service at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. Her family will host a Memorial Service to celebrate her life when current restrictions are lifted and it is safe for all who love her to come together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store