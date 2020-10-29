RANSOHOFF JACKSON ARTHUR RANSOHOFF August 28, 1928 - October 24, 2020 Jackson Arthur Ransohoff, 92, died peacefully at his Bethesda, Maryland home after a brief bout with Covid-19. He had suffered from Alzheimer's disease during the last few years of his life. Jackson Arthur "Jack" was born in New Orleans, where he gained an appreciation for the local cuisine, before moving to Stamford, Connecticut, where he grew up and attended high school. He was an Eagle Scout and had good memories of picking potatoes in Maine and working on the Virginia farm of a family friend to support the war effort during his high school years. The Manhattan Project's impact on the outcome of World War II inspired him to pursue studies in chemical engineering and nuclear engineering. He received a Bachelor's degree from Lehigh in 1950 and a Master's degree from Georgia Tech in 1951, both in Chemical Engineering and proceeded to accept a position at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he worked on the start-up of the first nuclear reactor to tie into the power grid. During his time at Oak Ridge, he also became active in politics, leading local efforts for Dwight Eisenhower's campaign for presidency in 1952. He left Oak Ridge to serve in the Army Reactors Branch in the Washington, DC area, where he would live for the rest of his life. In 1959, he founded Neutron Products, Inc., a company that he built and led for the rest of his career and that specializes in the use of cobalt-60 radiation sources for a wide range of applications, including cancer therapy, medical product sterilization, and specialty polymer manufacturing. He was an outspoken advocate for the nuclear industry and was a creative and talented problem solver. It was in Washington that he met Meredith Cushman at a Young Republicans meeting, and on September 10, 1960, the two were married and remained so for nearly 60 years, most of which were spent in Bethesda, Maryland. Jack was an avid skier and an accomplished tennis player, with a life-long love of the game. After playing varsity tennis at Lehigh and Georgia Tech, he joined the Edgemoor Club, where he was a member since 1954 and developed many lasting friendships. He also loved singing and dancing, both of which he did enthusiastically and energetically. He particularly enjoyed songs from musicals and developed a repertoire for singing at piano bars later in his life. He enjoyed spirited debates, passing on wisdom (solicited or not), and attacking challenges of all kinds with a sense of humor and boundless optimism. Jack was the loving husband of Meredith Cushman, who pre-deceased him by a little over a year. He was the loving father of Tom (Betty), Bill (Lora), and Susie (Neal) Abramson, devoted grandfather of William, Lauren and Jaime Ransohoff; Millie and Anna Ransohoff; and Lindsey, Nicholas, and Caitlin Abramson, and is also survived many nieces, nephews and loving family members. He was the brother of the late Martin Ransohoff (surviving wife, Joan) and the late Barbara Ransohoff Burnett (Howard). He was pre-deceased by his parents Arthur Lee Ransohoff and Babette Strauss Ransohoff. The family will have a private burial service and is planning to hold a celebration of his life at a later time when wider attendance is possible. Friends are invited to sign the family guest book at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
