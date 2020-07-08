1/
JACKSON "Jack" TSAI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JACKSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson Tsai "Jack"  
Born in China, Jack emigrated to the U.S. as a child and was raised in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and studied at American University. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart. After completing his military service, he went on to graduate from the University of Maryland. Jack passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on June 25, 2020, his 78th birthday, after spending the day with friends. Beloved father of Jessica Leabo (Marc); cherished grandfather to Jackson and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Mason; and parents, Sydney and Christina Tsai. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Haggerty and brother Thompson Tsai, and numerous friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved