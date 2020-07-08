Jackson Tsai "Jack"
Born in China, Jack emigrated to the U.S. as a child and was raised in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and studied at American University. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart. After completing his military service, he went on to graduate from the University of Maryland. Jack passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on June 25, 2020, his 78th birthday, after spending the day with friends. Beloved father of Jessica Leabo (Marc); cherished grandfather to Jackson and Oliver. Predeceased by his brother Mason; and parents, Sydney and Christina Tsai. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Haggerty and brother Thompson Tsai, and numerous friends. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
.