JACKSON KONRAD ZICKAFOOSE
Christian and Patriotic American peacefully passed away from complications due to dementia and illness on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 89 in the Palliative/Hospice care unit at the Martinsburg VA in West Virginia. Born September 10, 1929 in Nallen WV, one of five children to Basil and Biddie. Survived by brother, Donald (Patricia); four children, Jeanne, Mary, Jayson, and Kelly; two grandsons, Bud Bowman, and Jayson Jr. (Erin); brother-in-law, Joseph Tinsley; two sisters-in-law, Mary Holmes and Wilma Tinsley. Jack grew up in Washington, DC, graduated from Eastern High School in Washington, DC, Served our country in the Army during the Korean War
era. Retired from the OAS in Washington, DC and was an active member of the Jr Order of United American Mechanics. A memorial service will be held at Bethany Christian Church, 7128 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Services will begin at 1 p.m. and a reception for family and friends will follow.
Jack will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD along with his wife Patricia Ann Zickafoose (Tinsley) on a date to be determined.
Please consider donations to the Dementia Society of America in memory of Jackson K. Zickafoose; mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, online www.DementiaSociety.ord/donate
" or Bethany Christian Church.