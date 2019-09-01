Jacob Robert Dee
(Age 41)
Died on August 14, 2019 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He worked for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, where he made significant contributions to the suppression of HIV in the Caribbean and in Africa. He was the CDC's Chief for Strategic Information and Science in the Congo, and in that capacity he did transformative work in data analysis and visualization that profoundly improved the global HIV program. He was beloved by his father, Ivan; his mother, Phyllis; his stepmother, Barbara; his brothers, Gabriel, Alexander, and Joshua; his sister, Sara; and by his extended family and many good friends and colleagues. Jacob was born in Chicago, grew up in Evanston, and studied at the University of Illinois
. He did graduate work in Victorian literature on a fellowship at Princeton, then worked in service organizations in Chicago before taking a degree in public health at Emory University and joining the CDC. He had a noble spirit, a fine intelligence, a subtle wit, and a dedication to humanitarian service that endeared him to many around the world. His loss is a great sorrow. Contributions in his memory may be made to . Private services were held.