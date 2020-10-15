1/
JACOB FELDMAN
1927 - 2020
JACOB FELDMAN "Jack"  
Jacob "Jack" Feldman died on Monday, October 12, 2020. Jack was born on February 23, 1927. He was preceded in death by his wife Claire and he is survived by his two sons, Richard (Miriam) and Paul (Leslie) and his two grandchildren, Nicholas and Isabel. His funeral service and burial will be on Friday, October 16 at the Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens in Rockville at 2 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Jack's honor. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
