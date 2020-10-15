Jacob "Jack" Feldman died on Monday, October 12, 2020. Jack was born on February 23, 1927. He was preceded in death by his wife Claire and he is survived by his two sons, Richard (Miriam) and Paul (Leslie) and his two grandchildren, Nicholas and Isabel. His funeral service and burial will be on Friday, October 16 at the Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens in Rockville at 2 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Jack's honor. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices of Greater Washington Contract.