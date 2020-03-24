

Jacob David Mondschein

November 30, 1949 - March 20, 2020



Jacob David "Jack/Kuba" Mondschein passed away on March 20, 2020. Jack was born on November 30, 1949 in a displaced persons' camp in Steyr, Austria to Anna and Chester Mondschein. In 1951, Jack and his parents emigrated to New York City and after a year settled in Kansas City, Missouri near Anna's twin sister and her family. In 2013, Jack and his wife Elaine relocated to Silver Spring, Maryland close to their children and grandchildren.

Jack was the beloved husband of Elaine Burstein Mondschein; devoted father of Andrew (Krista) Mondschein and Emily (Adil) Moiduddin; and cherished grandfather of Seth and Adam Moiduddin and Madeline and Francesca Mondschein. Jack's love for his family was the bedrock of his life and he held his friends dear. Jack will be remembered as a gentle person of intelligence, humor, kindness and integrity.

A memorial service will be held when restrictions on gatherings are eliminated.

The family suggests donations to or the .