Jacob Sheldon Weil "Sheldon"



Born February 8, 1931, Lancaster, NY. Died April 15, 2019, Alexandria, VA. Son of Raymond E. and Helen (Webster) Weil. Brother of the late Wesley R. Weil (Hanne Lore). Survived by wife of 53 years Shirley Jean (Honer); step-daughters Debra Ellen (Michael) Carpenter, Susan Bach Weaver, and Nancy Bach Hertzog; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one niece Ashley Weil.

Sheldon graduated magna cum laude as a Forester from the State University of New York, College of Forestry in 1952. Worked for Potlatch Forests, Inc. in ID. Served in the U.S. Army in Germany, 1952-1954. Retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior after working with the Bureau of Land Management in Medford, OR; Coos Bay, OR; Portland, OR; and Washington, DC. The Office of the Secretary of the Interior in Yuma, AZ and the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation in Washington, DC, 1985. Private family service held.