Jacqueline Annette Barnes
"Jackie" (Age 38)
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father Patricia and J.L. Barnes; son Jayden Mekhi Barnes; brothers Joseph (Sharon Kelly-Barnes) and Kevin Barnes (Lois); sister Patty Greene (Robert); nephews Malik and Diallo Kelly-Barnes, Zachary Barnes; and a host of other relatives. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will be private.