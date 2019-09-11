The Washington Post

JACQUELINE "Jackie" BARNES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE "Jackie" BARNES.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Jacqueline Annette Barnes  
"Jackie" (Age 38)  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father Patricia and J.L. Barnes; son Jayden Mekhi Barnes; brothers Joseph (Sharon Kelly-Barnes) and Kevin Barnes (Lois); sister Patty Greene (Robert); nephews Malik and Diallo Kelly-Barnes, Zachary Barnes; and a host of other relatives. Family and friends will unite on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. Interment will be private.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.