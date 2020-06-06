JACQUELINE BURKE
Sister Jacqueline Burke  
Sister Jacqueline Burke died peacefully on June 2, 2020 in the Georgetown Monastery of the Visitation at the age of 84 years. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sister Jacqueline celebrated over 68 years as a Visitation Sister who united a contemplative life of prayer with ministry in Visitation schools in St. Paul, and Georgetown.Mass of Christian burial, on Monday, June 8, 2020, will be private. A memorial service celebrating Sister Jacqueline's life of dedication will be offered at a future date. Gifts honoring Sister Jacqueline may be offered to the Covid Student Aid Fund at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, 1524 35th Street NW, Washington, DC 20007.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
