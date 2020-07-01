JACQUELINE COUSINS



JACQUELINE B. COUSINS

Beloved wife of Lemuel W. Cousins for 58 years, entered eternal glory on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She leaves to mourn four sons, Lemuel Cousins, Jr., Jeffrey Cousins (Elaine), Steven Cousins (Ednola Van) and Stanley Cousins (Jacqueline); one daughter, Patrice Butler (Michael); eight grandchildren, Vanessa Monteith (Norman), Juanita Traughber (Charles), Elliot Cousins, Catherine Cousins, Stanley Cousins (Jamie), Kristin Cousins, Jeffrey Cousins, Jr., Nathan Cousins; five great-grandchildren; David Carr, Hannah Monteith, Stanley Cousins-Tre, Noah Hamid, Georgia Grace Traughber; and a host of relatives and friends. Her funeral will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover road, Hyattsville Md. On Monday, July 6 with viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., and services from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.



