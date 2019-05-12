

Jacqueline L. Falk



Passed on May 8, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born to Minnie and Arlo Falk on September 1, 1946 in Trenton, NJ. She is best remembered for her love of her family and her extensive work for the Democratic National Convention Committee from 1972-2004. Jackie could always be seen with her Great Pyrenees dog, sitting on her front porch sipping a glass of wine. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Albert and Debbie Enourato; sister Lisa Enourato; nieces Whitney and Hannah McNees; nephews Will, Luke, and Eli McNees and Wyatt and Gunnar Enourato. She will be missed by her beloved dog Brie. Services to be held Wednesday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC.