JACQUELINE GOLDBERG

JACQUELINE GOLDBERG  

On June 16, 2019, Jacqueline Goldberg (nee Kristall); beloved wife of the late Albert Hemmerdinger; devoted mother of Randi (James) Toth, Sharla Goldberg and Stacey (Anthony) Smith; dear sister of Cookie Freid, Cherie Fett and Norman Kristall; loving grandmother of Dawn West, Devin Toth, Jessica Garland and David Smith; cherished great grandmother of Elijah and Emery Garland, Hudson Toth and Mariah West.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens - Olney MD on Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at the home of Randi and James Toth, Tuesday only. Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.

Published in The Washington Post on June 18, 2019
