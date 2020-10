Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Beloved daughter of Melvin Hairston, Sr. and the late Evelyn Hairston. She is survived by a brother, Melvin Hairston, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, November 3 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.