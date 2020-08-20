1/
JACQUELINE KIENZLE

JACQUELINE KIENZLE  
Jacqueline Kienzle, age 96, died peaceably in her apartment on August 4, 2020, surrounded by devoted aides who cared for her in recent years. The cause was heart failure, according to her close friends Marjorie Rachlin and Andrea DiLorenzo. Jackie served on the staff of the AFL-CIO Department of Education for 30 years. She was known for her teaching skills and her development of educational materials on social and legislative issues. Although born with a severe physical handicap, she enjoyed an active life that amazed all who knew her. She loved to travel in the U.S and Europe. She spent many summers teaching in AFL-CIO-sponsored worker schools throughout the country. Her many friends will miss her warmth and support.Due to the pandemic, plans for her memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Friends Service Committee or an organization of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
