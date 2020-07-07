Lambertson Jacqueline Gulick Lambertson Jacqueline Gulick Lambertson, 56, of Clifton, VA died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on June 25, 2020. Jacquie was born March 6, 1964, Port Chester NY and is the daughter of Joseph and Patricia Gulick. She preceded her husband, Gregory Lambertson. She is survived by her husband, Daniel McNamara; daughter, Keeler Lambertson and Erin McNamara; parents, Joseph and Patricia; sister, Jennifer Young; brother, Joseph Gulick; niece, Evangeline Gulick; nephew, Clay Gulick, and aunts and uncles. She spent her growing up years attending Ridgefield Schools, graduating in 1982. She was the principal clarinetist for the Ridgefield Youth Orchestra and was a featured guest artist for the combined Youth and Symphony Orchestra. After high school, she went to Trinity College graduating in 1986, with a degree in Music, a minor in English and History. She studied abroad at Oxford University where she was a part of the crew team. She continued her education at New York University in New York City with a degree in Publishing. Her first job was with Macmillan Publishing Company editing elementary music books. She continued her career at World Com and MCI where she met her husband, Gregory Lambertson. They resided in Clifton, VA where in 2002 she left the corporate world to start a family and they had their daughter, Keeler. Because she loved being a mother, she decided to open a Toy Store in Clifton, VA, Noodles and Noggins. She was in charge of the music program at St. Bernadette's Catholic School for grades K-8 and Computer Science at St. Leo the Great Catholic School. Jacquie had a passion for the outdoors and you could find her skiing at Liberty Mountain, PA as an ambassador. She loved camping with her family and her niece and nephew. She was actively involved in volunteering for school productions and she found peace and inspiration gardening. Her generosity and love surpassed her lovely spirit. The funeral will be July 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA. Followed by a private burial. The celebration of life following the funeral will be at the barn in Clifton, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Keeler Lambertson Education Fund, 51 Ives Rd., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements made: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Virginia.Jacqueline Gulick Lambertson, 56, of Clifton, VA died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on June 25, 2020. Jacquie was born March 6, 1964, Port Chester NY and is the daughter of Joseph and Patricia Gulick. She preceded her husband, Gregory Lambertson. She is survived by her husband, Daniel McNamara; daughter, Keeler Lambertson and Erin McNamara; parents, Joseph and Patricia; sister, Jennifer Young; brother, Joseph Gulick; niece, Evangeline Gulick; nephew, Clay Gulick, and aunts and uncles. She spent her growing up years attending Ridgefield Schools, graduating in 1982. She was the principal clarinetist for the Ridgefield Youth Orchestra and was a featured guest artist for the combined Youth and Symphony Orchestra. After high school, she went to Trinity College graduating in 1986, with a degree in Music, a minor in English and History. She studied abroad at Oxford University where she was a part of the crew team. She continued her education at New York University in New York City with a degree in Publishing. Her first job was with Macmillan Publishing Company editing elementary music books. She continued her career at World Com and MCI where she met her husband, Gregory Lambertson. They resided in Clifton, VA where in 2002 she left the corporate world to start a family and they had their daughter, Keeler. Because she loved being a mother, she decided to open a Toy Store in Clifton, VA, Noodles and Noggins. She was in charge of the music program at St. Bernadette's Catholic School for grades K-8 and Computer Science at St. Leo the Great Catholic School. Jacquie had a passion for the outdoors and you could find her skiing at Liberty Mountain, PA as an ambassador. She loved camping with her family and her niece and nephew. She was actively involved in volunteering for school productions and she found peace and inspiration gardening. Her generosity and love surpassed her lovely spirit. The funeral will be July 24, 2020, 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA. Followed by a private burial. The celebration of life following the funeral will be at the barn in Clifton, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Keeler Lambertson Education Fund, 51 Ives Rd., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements made: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store