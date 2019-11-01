

Jacqueline R. McDonough



Jacqueline (Jackie) Rae McDonough of The Villages, FL, (formerly of Arlington, VA) died on October 18, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Ms. McDonough was born in June 1956 in Brownsville, PA to the late George E and late Vera L McDonough.

She was known as an extremely smart, dedicated and loyal worker for her employers. She progressed from the typing pool at the University of Pittsburgh in the mid-1970s to leading the Information Systems (IS) department for the Washington DC law firm Dow Lohnes. Ms. McDonough retired in 2018 from the Washington DC law firm WilmerHale.

Ms. McDonough was a very generous person and through her actions taught others how to be also. Besides being very dedicated to her work, Ms. McDonough enjoyed spending time with her close relatives and friends. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed fine dining. She loved attending Broadway shows, opera, good movies and traveling. Paris was one of her favorite places. She had a superb sense of humor and could be counted upon for a witty saying or a few quick humorous lines pertinent to the situation.

Ms. McDonough was preceded in death by her parents, a niece Megan, sister-in-law, Carol (George) and sister-in-law, Linda (Robert). She is survived by her eight siblings: Ida Whetzel (Don), George, Robert (Janelle), Cindy Harvey (John), Adam (Barb), James (Rebecca), John (Heidi) and Keith (Lori); 20 nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews. She is also survived by very dear friends Mary Jane and Sharon. She was a very special aunt to Donna, Adam Jr; and to Sharon's children Celine, Paul and Phillip. She is very much loved and will be sorely missed.

Those who wish to make a material expression of sympathy may do so by making a monetary contribution to: Cornerstone Hospice 601 Casa Bella The Villages, FL 32162. Other expressions of sympathy may be sent in care of her brother: George E McDonough 425 Deville Drive Greeley, CO 80634. Interment will be private.