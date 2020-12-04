MOORE Jacqueline Jack Moore A beautiful, gracious, caring, and kind Southern lady has left us. Jackie has gone to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She left this Earth on November 23, 2020 felled by the consequences of Alzheimer's. She died at her home in McLean, Virginia with her family by her side Jackie left behind to cherish her life her husband of 65 years, Bill (Major General, US Army, Retired), her daughters Rene Ladd (husband Jim), Lisa O'Donnell and Grandchildren, Morgan, Caitlin, Alex and Kendall Ladd, Michael, Lauren and Catherine O'Donnell. She also is survived by her brothers, Kenneth Jack (wife Betty) and Michael Jack (wife Ann) in Memphis, Tennessee. Jackie was born and raised in Memphis. She graduated from Memphis State College. She left Memphis in 1955 when she married Bill and became an Army Wife. Then her adventure began-- an extraordinary journey followed. First stop was Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, then Fort Benning, Georgia, the Philippines, where Rene was born, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where Lisa was born, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, back to Memphis with the kids while Bill went to Vietnam, Norfolk Virginia where Bill was at a military school, then a home in Alexandria, Virginia while Bill served his second deployment to Vietnam, another deployment to Korea and then the Pentagon. Overseas again to the US Sector Berlin Germany where Bill commanded the elite Berlin Brigade. Back to the Pentagon for Bill then another trip to Korea and upon return taking Jackie to her final home in McLean. What a trip she had. Jackie was a remarkable woman-model, actress, artist, accomplished equestrian, top producing real estate agent, gracious hostess and great Southern-style cook. And above all she was a loving wife, Mother and Grandmother. She loved to dance and with Bill they would "clear the dance floor" to Johnny Horton's "Honky Tonk Hardwood Floor", the Drifters "Save The Last Dance for Me" and any tune with a country, boogie or cha cha beat. She loved horses and riding was her lifelong avocation. She rode with the best at every place she lived. She had a great experience at the Manila Polo Club where a couple of her riding buddies were future Presidents of the Philippines. Trail riding was her favorite, but was a frequent champion in equestrian ring events and jumping. A favorite saying after a hard riding workout was "horses sweat, but ladies glisten". As a Mother, Jackie raised the family during Bill's multiple unaccompanied deployments to Vietnam and Korea. No small task, but for Jackie done with love, care and full dedication to the children's needs. They called her "Doctor Mom" for her concern for health issues and cabinet full of medications for all of their ills. As a Mother and Grandmother, Jackie had significant and positive influence over her children's and grandchildren's values and life choices. She was the matriarch of the whole family. Known as "Ina" to all, the name given her by grandson Michael. Her abiding love has been the foundation of her remarkable family. As her daughters wrote on her 88th birthday "When you've got a great Mom, you know her prayers are for you, her thoughts are with you, her heart shares your struggles and joys. And no matter what, her love stays with you wherever you go" She was also the ultimate Army Wife. During Bill's different postings she organized troop unit activities and gave generously of her time to help support soldier social programs. She really enjoyed joining the troops in the Mess Hall for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals or any other time she could get an invitation. She supported Officers Wives Club activities and guided the club's focus on troop activities rather than officers' social events, When Bill was assigned to Berlin she thoroughly enjoyed her involvement in the activities and opportunities which Berlin offered. She took German language lesson and got pretty good at speaking. She oversaw the renovation of their historically significant home at 21 Finkenstrasse, now the US Ambassador's residence. She was a hostess equal to any in the Berlin military and diplomatic community and her graciousness extended to Russian families from the Soviet Sector who she invited to share American hospitality. When in Washington she was an Arlington Lady, the group who represents the Army Chief of Staff at all burials of Army soldiers at that famous cemetery. She was a true soldier at heart---they were her extended family. When her Army life was completed Jackie pursued a personal career in real estate for over 20 years. The strengths demonstrated in her Army life forecast great success in business. She quickly became a "go to" agent in Northern Virginia-she sold an airport and land that ultimately produced a great winery-along with a lot of million dollar houses. But she always had time for people and involved herself in activities that helped those in need. For her real estate office she organized the Toys -for-Tots program every year for 15 years. Every year she also personally put together Thanksgiving dinner packages of food and a turkey for many disadvantaged families identified by Fairfax County. At her grandchildren's school Jackie would buy lunch accounts for kids who were hesitant to say their parents could not afford the lunches. She donated significantly to Christian mission work in both Washington and Memphis. She supported the charity programs of her church; her favorite was the Christmas Angel Tree. Almost every Sunday she and Bill were in their pew wherever in the world they might be. Her faith was the foundation of her life. She was a servant of the Lord and she demonstrated this strength every day of her life. A woman of beauty in heart and soul-a dedicated "Christian Soldier" has now left us. Although now gone, she remains in her pew, but next to her Lord and Savior. Now free of her ordeal, her mind and body restored and reunited with her Mother, Father and Sister. Jackie is at peace. Jackie will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. There will be a celebration of her life-a "Going Away Party" as the farewell her family knows her magnificent life deserves. Family and friends will be there for her. She will never be forgotten. If you chose to donate to a charity in Jackie's honor and memory please consider the Central Union Mission in Washington, DC, Memphis Union Mission in Memphis, Tennessee, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Army Emergency Relief or the 35th Infantry Regiment Association. For more information or to share memories and condolences, please visit https://tinyurl.com/JJMobitIf
