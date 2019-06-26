The Washington Post

JACQUELINE PADGETT

Guest Book
JACQUELINE OLSON PADGETT (Age 69)  

Professor Emerita, Phi Beta Kappa  
Trinity Washington University  
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of James Padgett; mother of Daniel, Nathan (married to Timara), Michael, Matthew, and Andrew. Also survived by her brother Roland Olson (married to Donna), three grandchildren, and an extended family in France. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Institutes of Health.

Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019
