JACQUELINE PAYNE
Jacqueline E. Payne (Age 73)  
Jackie peaceful transition on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Jackie is survived by her husband, Howard Payne Jr., daughters, Felicia Payne-Glover and Dawn Payne Billingslea and son-in-law Cliff Billingslea, son, Howard Payne III, beloved grandchildren, Thailynn Glover, Howard Payne IV, Tyriq Stroman and Chyna Stroman. Jackie was also survived by sisters, Robin Walker, Karen Davis and Kimberly Davis-Allgood and brothers, Anthony Davis and Isaac Davis, Jr. and missed by his granddog "Beau".Services, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kendall Baptist Church, 3000 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD. Viewing: 10 a.m. until Services: 11 a.m. Masks are required. Internment: Washington National Cemetery. www.marchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kendall Baptist Church
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Kendall Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
