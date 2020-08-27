JACQUELINE PAYNE

Jacqueline E. Payne (Age 73)
Jackie peaceful transition on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Jackie is survived by her husband, Howard Payne Jr., daughters, Felicia Payne-Glover and Dawn Payne Billingslea and son-in-law Cliff Billingslea, son, Howard Payne III, beloved grandchildren, Thailynn Glover, Howard Payne IV, Tyriq Stroman and Chyna Stroman. Jackie was also survived by sisters, Robin Walker, Karen Davis and Kimberly Davis-Allgood and brothers, Anthony Davis and Isaac Davis, Jr. and missed by his granddog "Beau".Services, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kendall Baptist Church, 3000 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD. Viewing: 10 a.m. until Services: 11 a.m. Masks are required. Internment: Washington National Cemetery. www.marchfh.com