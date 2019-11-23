

JACQUELINE ROSE POMERANZ



Jacqueline Rose Pomeranz passed away on November 6, 2019. Born in 1930 to Carl and Emily Goldenberg, Jackie was a native Washingtonian. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and George Washington University. She later moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she acquired a M.A. from John Carroll University and worked as a career counselor at Cuyahoga Community College. She is survived by her sons Russell (Christine) of New York City and William (Kathleen) of Washington DC, and grand-daughter Kira Pomeranz. Her daughter, Emily Pomeranz, pre-deceased her in 2017. A lifelong athlete, Jackie was a devoted tennis player, bicyclist and fan of the weight room. She enjoyed witty conversations about politics and education, and was a lover of classical music. Her last decade was spent at the Riderwood retirement community in Silver Spring, MD where she pursued her passions with continued zeal. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Riderwood's Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made out to "Riderwood Scholarship Fund" with a memo noting "J. Pomeranz Memorial" and mailed to: Riderwood Philanthropy Dept. at 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904.