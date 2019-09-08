

Dr. Jacqueline A. Ransom



A PHENOMENAL DC homegirl, family jewel, dedicated daughter of the church, 5-star musical prodigy, Bennett Belle, AKA Soror, career pharmacist, community cheerleader, children's advocate and BOLD SPIRIT slipped away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Her flight departs Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Winston C. Ridley, Jr. will be officiating.

Dr. Ransom leaves to honor her legacy her aunt, Barbara A. Wooten of Charlotte, NC; cousins, Elder Eugene J. Stitt (Renea) and Mira Stitt, both of Charlotte, NC, Hubert Warren Bell of Ypsilanti, MI, Christine Kibler of Capitol Heights, MD and Lucille Oliphant of Detroit, MI; along with a host of other family, friends and the Greater First Baptist Music Ministry.