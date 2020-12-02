1/1
JACQUELINE SAXTON
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JACQUELINE DENISE SAXTON  
Born August 21, 1958, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the age of 62. She is survived by her mother, Laura Saxton, as well as four siblings, four children, two grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Jackie is also preceded in death by her father, a sister and youngest son. On Saturday, December 5, 2020 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon for visitation at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW Washington, DC 20011. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private and live streamed starting at 12:15 p.m. www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson & Jenkins
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved