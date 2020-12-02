Born August 21, 1958, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 at the age of 62. She is survived by her mother, Laura Saxton, as well as four siblings, four children, two grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Jackie is also preceded in death by her father, a sister and youngest son. On Saturday, December 5, 2020 the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon for visitation at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW Washington, DC 20011. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private and live streamed starting at 12:15 p.m.