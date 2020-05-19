The Washington Post

Jacqueline Weaver

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Weaver.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JACQUELINE MICHELE SUZANNE WEAVER  
Jacqueline Michele Suzanne Weaver (nee Mauduit), age 86, passed away on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. A long-time resident of Arlington, VA, Jacqueline was born in France and moved to the States after her marriage to Richard Alvin Weaver in 1957. A devoted wife and mother, Jacqueline will be remembered for her love of life and generosity of spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Yvonne and Maurice Mauduit; her husband Richard; and her two sisters Giselle and Monique. She is survived by her beloved son Bruce; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's honor can be made to L'Arche Greater Washington, DC, P.O. Box 21471, Washington, DC, 20009. Additional information is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.