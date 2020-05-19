JACQUELINE MICHELE SUZANNE WEAVER
Jacqueline Michele Suzanne Weaver (nee Mauduit), age 86, passed away on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. A long-time resident of Arlington, VA, Jacqueline was born in France and moved to the States after her marriage to Richard Alvin Weaver in 1957. A devoted wife and mother, Jacqueline will be remembered for her love of life and generosity of spirit. She is preceded in death by her parents, Yvonne and Maurice Mauduit; her husband Richard; and her two sisters Giselle and Monique. She is survived by her beloved son Bruce; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jacqueline's honor can be made to L'Arche Greater Washington, DC, P.O. Box 21471, Washington, DC, 20009. Additional information is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries