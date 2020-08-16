JACQUELINE WOODS

Jacqueline E Woods
Jacqueline E Woods passed away on July 27, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer at the age of 72. Born in Detroit as the oldest of three girls, Jackie is a graduate of Michigan State and Wayne State Universities. She served on several boards internationally and locally including Volunteers of America. She was a resident of the Washington metro area from 1979 to 2007 until she retired to Scottsdale, AZ. Professionally, she served as a presidential appointee of President Bill Clinton in the US Department of Education as the Director of the Community College Liaison Office. Jackie was also the former head of the American Association of University Women, a leading advocacy organization for education and equity for all women and girls. She leaves behind two sisters, Carolyn and Anita and her son Bo and his family. Services will be held online on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Register at https://events.socialiconagency.com/e/jacqueline-e-woods-memorial-serv/register