JACQUELINE ZIEGELE HILLMAN

Jacqueline Ziegele Hillman  

Died from cancer, age 73, on October 31, 2019 at her home in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by two children, Lauren Fasceski and Greg Svitil; a sister, Jeraldine Ziegele; two brothers, George Ziegele and Edward Ziegele; three stepchildren, Hope Adler, Craig Hillman, Jason Hillman; and nine grandchildren. According to her wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Art Museum of the Americas, www.museum.oas.org, or Capital Caring Health Hospice services, www.capitalcaring.org. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. For further information, please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2019
