Jacqueline Ziegele Hillman
Died from cancer, age 73, on October 31, 2019 at her home in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by two children, Lauren Fasceski and Greg Svitil; a sister, Jeraldine Ziegele; two brothers, George Ziegele and Edward Ziegele; three stepchildren, Hope Adler, Craig Hillman, Jason Hillman; and nine grandchildren. According to her wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Art Museum of the Americas, www.museum.oas
.org, or Capital Caring Health Hospice services, www.capitalcaring.org
. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. For further information, please visit