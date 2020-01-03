Jacquelyn Yvette Chandler
Departed this life on December 24, 2019. She is survived by her parents Doris and Bobbie Chandler, Sr.; daughter Tia Patterson; sons Tyrone Patterson, Jr. (Felecia) and Peter Christopher Adams; grandchildren Jalen Houchins, Tyrone Patterson, III, Darren Patterson, Jordan Houchins and Brandon Adams; sister Jeanarta McEachron; brother Bobbie Chandler, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th Street, NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.