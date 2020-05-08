JACQUELYN A. McNANEY MOORE
On May 4, 2020, Jackie, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 61. She was born in Baldwinsville, NY and raised in Montgomery County, MD. She met and married John Moore, and moved to Millsboro, DE. Jackie enjoyed watching old "black & white" movies, the wildlife on the pond outside her back door and spending time with her family and friends. Jackie is survived by her siblings: Mike McNaney (Molly), Terry Schulz (Craig), Colleen Barnette (Jeff) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
