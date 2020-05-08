JACQUELYNE BOULWARE SIMS
Peacefully departed on Monday, April 27, 2020 of Bowie and Forestville, MD at age 90. A beloved wife of the late John Sims; mother to Adrienne Harrison, Jon Sims (Theresa), Gayle Newell (Melvin), and Michael Sims (Susan). Also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. The private homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Everybody Wins DC - Shared Reading Program (https://everybodywinsdc.org/
). Acknowledgements can be sent to Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd, NE, Washington, DC. Online condolences or expressions of sympathy to the family may be made using the WP online guest book or at www.stewartfuneralhome.com
. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.