JAJUAN ELIZABETH RAY (Age 50)

On Friday, August 28, 2020. Loving mother of Kevin Lewis. Devoted daughter of Renee Morrison. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, at Temple of Praise, 700 Southern Ave. SE, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m. Private Celebration of Life for family only at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



