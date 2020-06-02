Jamal Nader Dajani
Our beloved Jamal fondly called "Baba" by his family passed away peacefully at home in Sterling, VA on May 30, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife Sara and his children Nader and Laila. Jamal was born on April 27, 1966 in Washington DC. He grew up in Silver Spring MD where he attended Blair HS then went on to Virginia Tech where he received an Engineering degree in 1988. Afterwards he moved to Sterling VA and started a tech company called OROS Inc. Jamal was a devoted husband and proud father of his twins Laila and Nader. He was a sports dad making sure he attended all events his children were involved in playing. He had an outgoing personality and enjoyed talking to people and making people laugh. He was a big kid at heart and always smiled and had a positive outlook towards life. He was a member of Adams Center in Sterling where he prayed with his fellow brothers and sisters. He was our big Teddy Bear and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Rest in peace my love, my Baba. A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation in his name to help find a cure for GBM: https://glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate or https://www.gbmfoundation.com/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.