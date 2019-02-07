JAMAL JONES

Peacefully passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, OR. He is survived by his wife Ginamarie; his daughter Natalia; his parents, William A. Thomas, Jr., William G. Jones and Philip and Sabrina Jones, his beloved siblings, Deidra Randol, William A. Thomas, III, Anthony Thomas, Lovely Burton and Alicia N. Jones; grandfather Joseph E. Williams, Jr. and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents Bernice P. Williams, Frances Begle, William A. Thomas, Sr. and Maxine Williams. Memorial services will be held on February 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Round Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 15812 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring, MD 20905.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2019
