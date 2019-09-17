The Washington Post

JAMELIA "JAMIE" DIMASSIMO

Jamelia Mary DiMassimo  

Jamelia Mary DiMassimo "Jamie" age 83 of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 with her family by her bedside. Beloved wife of 64 years to Salvatore Anthony DiMassimo, devoted mother of Diana (Darren), Barbara (Dan), Richard (Maria), Theresa, Gina (Jeff), Debbie (John), Paula (Dave), Cathy (Ron), and Christy (Raj). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren all of whom meant the world to her. Jamie lived her life full of love and shared her generosity with anyone she met. Relatives and friends are invited to Jamie's Life Celebration at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, September 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA on Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jamie's name to or to the . Online condolences and fond memories of Jamie may be offered to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 17, 2019
