James A. Jenkins, Jr.
Of District Heights, MD departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Jimmy, a former Federal Law Enforcement Office and member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., was well loved by his family and friends and touched those he met in a special way. Visitation and family hour will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home in Hyattsville, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Burkville, AL. Burial immediately following services in the church cemetery. Flowers may be sent to E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home - 1120 Bragg Street Montgomery, Al 36108.