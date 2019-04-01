JAMES A. SAVAGE
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Alma Savage. Loving stepfather of Roland White (Dorothy), Theodore White (Sharron), Lowell White, Lester Dockery (Sonia), Angela White, Yvonne Brown (James), Shirleen Richardson and Kathleen Allen (Frank). Also survived by one sister, Eunice Chambers and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two stepsons, Maurice and Christopher White, stepdaughter, Alva Whitaker, brother, Franklin Savage and sister Isabella Haskins. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 2 at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 410 Addison Road South, Seat Pleasant, MD from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Services by Hodges and Edwards.