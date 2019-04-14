Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ABERT.



James G. Abert

(Age 86)



Passed away April 1, 2019 survived by his wife Carole Althouse Abert who he met in High School in Lancaster, PA. On a NROTC scholarship he graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Carolina. After serving his navy commission he enrolled at Duke University earning a Ph.D. in Economics. They raised their family in Washington, DC where Jim worked at various "think tanks" and consulting organizations concerned with improving the efficiency of government programs: defense, poverty alleviation, education and the environment (particularly recycling). Jim was the President and CEO of the National Center for Resource Recovery. Later he was the Economist for the National Soft Drink Association. Jim went on to join Georgetown University. where he taught marketing, international business and environmental management.

Jim was a Member of the Cosmos Club in DC having authored several books and articles. Jim was awarded two Fulbright Fellowships to research recycling at the University of Tokyo and at the University College Dublin. Jim retired from the navy reserves with the rank of Captain.

Jim and Carole retired to Lancaster, PA. He is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren.

Services will be in Lancaster, PA on June 1, 2019.