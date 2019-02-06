

JAMES TALBOT ADAMS, JR. (Age 88)



Of Ashburn, Virginia passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Sunday, February 16, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Ross) Adams.

James was a collector, enjoyed shopping, fixing things and working on cars.

James is survived by his wife Maryjane (Girton) Adams; four children, James T. Adams III, Stacy A. (Ed) Adams, Sean Q. (Rosalynn) Adams and Kristin C. (Jeff) Hall; 10 grandchildren, Angel, Amanda, William, Bruce, Krista, Sean Jr., Justin, Brianna, Courtney and Kaitlyn; five great grandchildren, Alexis, Shaelyn, Kelly, Sylus, and Scarlet and many other family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Cr. SE, Leesburg, VA with Pastor Chris Riedel officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.