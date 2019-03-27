

JAMES B. ADAMS, SR.



James Benedict Adams, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 with his beloved wife, Harriet L. Adams, son, James B. Adams, Jr., and daughter, Lisa C. Adams, at his side. James (Jim) and Harriet retired from the National Security Agency (NSA) after 33 years of service and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 20, 2018.

James graduated from Bluefield State College and was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and subsequently served in the United States Navy and the Air Force.

James is also survived by his dearly beloved grandchildren, James B. Adams III and Sarah Ashley Holness, in addition to several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will have visitation and viewing on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. service at Galbraith A.M.E. Zion Church located at 1114 6th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment following the service at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Alzheimer's Foundation or to a .