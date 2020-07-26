James Adams "Jake" (Age 90)
Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Glenn Dale, Maryland. He is survived by his children, Robin (Ned), Marcus, Jay (Grady), Mi'guel (Winell); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. Family will receive friends at the wake on Tuesday, July 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Divine Mission Church, 1 - 51st St., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be held August 11, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.www.jbjfh.com