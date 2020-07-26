Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Glenn Dale, Maryland. He is survived by his children, Robin (Ned), Marcus, Jay (Grady), Mi'guel (Winell); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family. Family will receive friends at the wake on Tuesday, July 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Divine Mission Church, 1 - 51st St., SE, Washington, DC 20019. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be held August 11, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.