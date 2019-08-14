James Anthony Agnew (Age 78)
Of Alexandria, VA passed August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years to Brenda; loving father of Stephen,Karyn, Lauri, John; Step-father of Jimmy; grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of one. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewllan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Friday, August 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. A gathering will be held at Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5725 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at National Memorial Park.