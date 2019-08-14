The Washington Post

JAMES AGNEW

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church
5725 Castlewellan Drive
Alexandria, VA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church
5725 Castlewellan Drive
Alexandria, VA
Notice
James Anthony Agnew (Age 78)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years to Brenda; loving father of Stephen,Karyn, Lauri, John; Step-father of Jimmy; grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of one. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewllan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Friday, August 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. A gathering will be held at Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5725 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at National Memorial Park. Please view and sign family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
