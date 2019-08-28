Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JAMES HENRY AHRENS

On Monday, August 19, 2019, James Henry Ahrens, adoring husband to Mary Ragusa Ahrens and loving father to his three sons, died peacefully at home at the age of 86. Jim was born on August 29, 1932 to Albert and Anna Ahrens in Summerville, Pa. He was one of seven children. Jim grew up in rural Pennsylvania and moved to Washington, DC at the of age 21. He had a memorable career in the Washington, DC. Metropolitan Police Department from the early 50's to mid-70's. He served in both Uniform Patrol and the Detective Bureau, retiring as a Lieutenant - and Oh the stories he could tell from those tumultuous times! He went on to a second career teaching Crisis Management and Pre-Retirement classes for various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide including such places as the FBI academy in Quantico, VA. Jim was very passionate about police work, his teaching, his love for his family, and being out in nature. After retiring from his second career, Jim enjoyed spending months at a time at the family cabin in rural Potter County, PA, where he welcomed visitors year-round, and regularly took long walks in his beloved forest! Jim was charismatic and had an infectious laugh. His friends describe him as gregarious, tough when needed, respected, caring, and a great storyteller. His dear wife, Mary, his two surviving siblings, William Ahrens and Doretta Needham, his three sons, Thomas, Ken and John, and his stepson, Wade Mahaffey III, will remember fondly his warm embraces, that deep resonate voice, penetrating eyes and his unconditional love and support. Services and interment will be held in Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Charter member of the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Member of the Association of Retired Police.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close