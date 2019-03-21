

JAMES L. ALBIN



Passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019, as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

Born in Santa Barbara, California, Jim, an "Army brat," lived in many locations throughout the Midwest and in Germany prior to his family settling in Bethesda, Maryland when he was 16. He graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1961 and went on to the University of Maryland, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration.

In his professional career, Jim worked as a management consultant for Price Waterhouse and Touche Ross (now Deloitte Consulting), from which he retired in 2001 after 17 years as a partner. Demanding of himself and others, his sense of fairness inspired confidence and loyalty in his teams, partners, and clients.

Family and friends enjoyed and will remember his sense of humor and quick wit. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed both listening to and sharing with others his joyful love of music, particularly do wop and rock and roll from the 1950s and "60s. In his college years, he sang baritone and played guitar in a Blue Grass band. Jim developed a life-long enthusiasm for cars starting as a teenager, and during his life, he owned and enjoyed several antique autos and luxury sports cars. In retirement, he studied photography, exhibiting an artistic and clever eye, and became an accomplished photographer

Jim was generous with family and friends, displaying a particularly gentle nature with animals and small children and a deep empathy for persons struggling with difficult life events. Preceded in death by parents, Leon and Mary Catherine Albin and his sister, Susan Moxon, he is survived by his former spouse, Ann Albin; sister, Sheila Albin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends who will miss his engaging spirit. After a private burial, a celebration of his life will be announced for family and friends in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations to charities supporting persons in need or animal welfare would be most appreciated.