ALVEY JAMES TOWNLEY ALVEY (Age 84) James Townley Alvey, age 84, died on February 6, 2019 in Solomons, Maryland. James is survived by his two sons, three daughters and their families: Terry Alvey and wife Jennifer Thompson, James T. Alvey Jr and wife Cynthia, John Alvey and wife Beatrix, Lynda Alvey McDonald and husband Richard McDonald and Laura Alvey. He had eight grandchildren (Christina, Steven, James III, Michelle, Flynn and Harper Alvey, Donn Fowler Jr and Ariel Gorman), eight great-grandchildren (Ariana, Alani, Peter, Paul, Alexander, Elizabeth, Maria, and Henry), and I also mourned by the families of his sister, Ann Buckley, and his brother Paul Robert Alvey. James is preceded in death by his second wife Margaret Alvey of Solomons, MD. He had two stepsons, Douglas Fowler and Donn Fowler Sr, both deceased. James Townley Alvey was born on May 1, 1934 in Washington, DC, to parents Paul and Jane Eliza Alvey. In 1956, he graduated from Virginia Tech (formerly VPI) in Blacksburg, VA, as a commissioned Officer in the US Air Force. That year, he also married Lillian Menne of Washington, DC. He served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a Bomber Pilot (1957-1963) flying the massive B-47 Stratojet. He successfully flew over 1,300 accident-free flight hours over the US and Europe. He entered the business world with C&P Telephone (later Bell Atlantic) in the DC area, specializing in marketing Long-Distance Call stimulation campaigns and pioneering the introduction of Phone Center Stores. From 1985 - 2012 he was VP of Marketing for Wildewood Builders After retirement, he relocated to their 50-acre farm in St Mary's County, MD. James Townley served as President of the Olney, MD

ALVEY JAMES TOWNLEY ALVEY (Age 84) James Townley Alvey, age 84, died on February 6, 2019 in Solomons, Maryland. James is survived by his two sons, three daughters and their families: Terry Alvey and wife Jennifer Thompson, James T. Alvey Jr and wife Cynthia, John Alvey and wife Beatrix, Lynda Alvey McDonald and husband Richard McDonald and Laura Alvey. He had eight grandchildren (Christina, Steven, James III, Michelle, Flynn and Harper Alvey, Donn Fowler Jr and Ariel Gorman), eight great-grandchildren (Ariana, Alani, Peter, Paul, Alexander, Elizabeth, Maria, and Henry), and I also mourned by the families of his sister, Ann Buckley, and his brother Paul Robert Alvey. James is preceded in death by his second wife Margaret Alvey of Solomons, MD. He had two stepsons, Douglas Fowler and Donn Fowler Sr, both deceased. James Townley Alvey was born on May 1, 1934 in Washington, DC, to parents Paul and Jane Eliza Alvey. In 1956, he graduated from Virginia Tech (formerly VPI) in Blacksburg, VA, as a commissioned Officer in the US Air Force. That year, he also married Lillian Menne of Washington, DC. He served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a Bomber Pilot (1957-1963) flying the massive B-47 Stratojet. He successfully flew over 1,300 accident-free flight hours over the US and Europe. He entered the business world with C&P Telephone (later Bell Atlantic) in the DC area, specializing in marketing Long-Distance Call stimulation campaigns and pioneering the introduction of Phone Center Stores. From 1985 - 2012 he was VP of Marketing for Wildewood Builders After retirement, he relocated to their 50-acre farm in St Mary's County, MD. James Townley served as President of the Olney, MD Rotary Club and later joined St. Mary's County Rotary Club. He was a Redskins season ticket holder for 40+ years. Other joys included landscaping, classical music, and hiking and traveling the US, Europe and New Zealand with his wife, Maggie. A memorial service will be held at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD on March 23rd, 2019, at 1 p.m. Donations can be sent to The Asbury Benevolent Fund 5285 Westview Drive Frederick MD 21703. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019

