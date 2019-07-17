James F. Anderson
(Age 98)
Born March 21, 1921 of Washington, DC. passed away July 10, 2019 in McLean, Virginia. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen. Jim is survived by his two sons, Jim(Bobbie), and Phil(Mary Ann), and daughter, Sheila(Brad); six grandchildren, Malia, Becky, Luke, Joe, Allison, and Matt; two great-grandchildren Leland, and Salma. Devoted husband and father, and faithful Catholic. He served his country well for 30 years as a Foreign Service officer. James will be laid to rest with his wife Helen at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.