James Edward Anderson

"Big Andy" "Pete"



Peacefully transitioned on Friday, February 28, 2020 he leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Valerie; children, Janet (Keith), Renee, Marvin (Sandy), Eric, Tiya, and Tyren (Nicole) Roberson; two brothers, Andrew (Doris) and McKever; one sister, Catherine (Willie); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

On Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. family will receive friends at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square (Chapel), 5300 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Services entrusted to Dunn and Sons Funeral Services.