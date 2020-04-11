

JAMES ROCH ANDRE "Jim"



A long-time Washington area resident passed away at his home of heart failure, in North Beach, MD, on April 4, 2020. Jim knew he had limited time and wrote his own obituary, as follows:

"Jim was a native of New Orleans ("NuWallins") and a graduate of Holy Cross High School in the ninth ward. He went on to LSU in Baton Rouge and graduated with a Masters Degree in Political Science and Clinical Psychology.

He joined the U.S. Army for a six- year commitment, with only six-months active duty. He married his first wife at Fort Gordon, GA at the end of active duty. There are two sons from this union: James R. Andre Jr., and Michael David Andre.

His second marriage lasted 27 years and produced another beautiful son, Brett Quimby Andre. They lived in Capitol Hill in Southwest DC, across the street from the Eastern Market.

Then, he got lucky. After returning from many years in the world of software and hardware, he met Lynda Striegel in 2004, and they decided to start traveling, soon, in international venues.

Three weeks in China, included a close look at the Terra Cotta soldiers, in Xi'an. Then, riding on the back of an Asian elephant in the Golden Triangle of Thailand, the following year. Two years later, they road in a Jeep in the middle of a migration of zebras and wildebeasts, going North from Tanzania, into Kenya. The herd was almost surrounded by elephants, lions, hyenas, plus an assortment of graceful antelopes. Machu Picchu and the Galapagos were amazing. Jim and Lyn went to the French Riviera, and the Italian Riviera. Then, a few days in Tuscany, mostly in Siena and Florence where Lyn, the artist, fell in love with the countryside and the paintings in the museums. It is a place to visit more than once.

Then, on April 4, 2020, death stilled the fighting heart of Jim Andre."

Jim is most remembered by his friends for being a gentle man in the best sense, a storyteller, great cook and good neighbor who would do all kinds of tasks to help others without being asked. He bore his last illness with courage and, at the end, was blessed to die at home in his sleep. He will be missed. His friends and family will hold a celebration in his honor when circumstances permit.